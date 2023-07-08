Head to Head Review: Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) vs. Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Free Report) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Vitru 7.94% 13.30% 4.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meten Holding Group and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten Holding Group $11.83 million 0.18 $7.69 million N/A N/A Vitru $255.14 million 2.06 $18.08 million $0.74 21.08

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Meten Holding Group.

0.5% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Vitru shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meten Holding Group and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vitru has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.16%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than Meten Holding Group.

Summary

Vitru beats Meten Holding Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

