Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Trading Down 0.5%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €6.48 ($7.04) and last traded at €6.53 ($7.10). Approximately 76,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.56 ($7.13).

Hamborner REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $520.56 million and a PE ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.07.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

