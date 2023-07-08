HaloSource (LON:HAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
HaloSource Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.95.
About HaloSource
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
