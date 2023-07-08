Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1707 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 478,516 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

