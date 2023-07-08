Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $110,000.00 887.56 -$107.76 million ($0.83) -0.87 Gritstone bio $19.94 million 8.61 -$119.69 million ($1.29) -1.50

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart N/A -92.58% -67.32% Gritstone bio -820.91% -81.55% -57.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Vaxart and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.1% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vaxart and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gritstone bio 1 0 4 0 2.60

Vaxart currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 559.72%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 197.93%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaxart beats Gritstone bio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

(Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Gritstone bio

(Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platform designed to deliver spike and additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes for protection and broader immunity against SARS-CoV-2 variants; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.