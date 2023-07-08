Got Guaranteed Price Up 27% This Week (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $32.96 million and approximately $27,587.95 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

