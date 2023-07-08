Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,507,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. 22.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

