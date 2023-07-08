Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $68,146.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,278,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,033,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,664,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

