Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) versus Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Financial Comparison

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Genting Malaysia Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genting Malaysia Berhad and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 6.35% 22.56% 4.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.69 $64.39 million $3.18 11.75

This table compares Genting Malaysia Berhad and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

Dividends

Genting Malaysia Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genting Malaysia Berhad and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genting Malaysia Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.22%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Genting Malaysia Berhad on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad



Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services. The Properties segment is involved in the development and sale of land and properties, as well as letting of apartment units; and property investment and management activities. It also engages in the operation of casinos; and provision of information technology and consultancy services. In addition, the company provides investment, marketing, private debt securities issuance, training, administrative, show agency, condotel, golf resort, cable car and related support, creative and art, project and construction management, offshore financing, karaoke, payment and collection agency, loyalty programme, garbage collection and disposal, sewerage, investment trading, reinsurance, and resort management services. Further, it offers electricity supply, water, liquefied petroleum gas, and other services at Genting Highlands; operates sportsbooks; owns and operates aircraft; owns sea vessels; researches and develops software; and operates a video lottery facility. The company was formerly known as Resorts World Bhd. Genting Malaysia Berhad was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Bluegreen Vacations



Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

