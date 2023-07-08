Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 2%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 28,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 60,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Genetron Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genetron in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genetron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Genetron by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genetron by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

