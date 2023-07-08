Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Phillip Samayoa Sells 3,116 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) insider Phillip Samayoa sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $16,483.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,554.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Generation Bio Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

