General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) vs. Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Head to Head Review

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of General Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Dynamics and Accelleron Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics $39.41 billion 1.49 $3.39 billion $12.23 17.51 Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Accelleron Industries.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for General Dynamics and Accelleron Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Accelleron Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

General Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $261.69, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Accelleron Industries has a consensus target price of C$22.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given General Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than Accelleron Industries.

Profitability

This table compares General Dynamics and Accelleron Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics 8.50% 18.66% 6.61% Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

General Dynamics beats Accelleron Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as builds crude oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships; provides maintenance, modernization, and lifecycle support services for navy ships; offers and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarine construction programs. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, Stryker wheeled combat vehicles, piranha vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, and armaments; and offers modernization programs, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; cloud computing, artificial intelligence; machine learning; big data analytics; development, security, and operations; and unmanned undersea vehicle manufacturing and assembly services. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. Accelleron Industries AG was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

