GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh Sells 10,484 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.71. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
