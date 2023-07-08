G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, G999 has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,130.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

