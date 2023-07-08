FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.