FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

