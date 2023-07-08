Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.0% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Copart by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 58,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409 in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

