Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

