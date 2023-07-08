Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 142 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $513.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.