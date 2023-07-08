Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Progressive by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.