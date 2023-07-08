Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LHX opened at $194.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.38.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.