Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $62.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

