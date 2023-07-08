Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Critical Review

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fluence Energy and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 7 10 0 2.59 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus target price of $27.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

53.3% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fluence Energy and TNR Technical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 3.57 -$104.49 million ($1.09) -22.37 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -6.27% -25.16% -8.26% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

