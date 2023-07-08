First Property Group (LON:FPO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.33

Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.33 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 24.15 ($0.31). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 31,512 shares traded.

First Property Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at First Property Group

In related news, insider Ben Habib purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,864.96). In other First Property Group news, insider Alasdair Locke bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,999.11). Also, insider Ben Habib bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,864.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock worth $7,020,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

