First Personal Financial Services Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

