First Personal Financial Services Sells 500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $125.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.