First Personal Financial Services Sells 300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.43. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

