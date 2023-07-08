First Personal Financial Services Purchases 503 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NOBL opened at $93.02 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

