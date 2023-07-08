First Personal Financial Services Purchases 1,095 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 11,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

