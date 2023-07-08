First Personal Financial Services Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.