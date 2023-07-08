First Personal Financial Services Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

