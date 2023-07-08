First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Up 4.7 %

BUSE stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,189. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,322 shares of company stock valued at $189,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Busey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.