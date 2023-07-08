Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.74. 941,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.56 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.48 and a 200-day moving average of $268.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

