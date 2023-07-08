Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $933,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 601,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,801. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.