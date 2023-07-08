Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $251,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,988,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.64.

