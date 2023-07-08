Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of EOG traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,583,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

