Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 19,811 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2777 dividend. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

