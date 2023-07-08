Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,502 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,202 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

LNG stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $152.19. 1,197,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,444. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.88.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

