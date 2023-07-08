Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,285 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,987 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.33, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

