Fetch.ai Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $177.45 million and $19.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,208,864 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

