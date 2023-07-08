Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.32

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.32 and traded as low as $20.84. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 12,920 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $300.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.