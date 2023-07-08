Fantom Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $770.97 million and $102.45 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,799,083,139 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

