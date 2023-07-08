Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.84. 1,702,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,562,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

