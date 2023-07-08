Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.14% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HNI by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,833 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 1,192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 161,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HNI by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st.

Shares of HNI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 151,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,210. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

