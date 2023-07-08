Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.89. 1,265,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

