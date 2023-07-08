Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,348,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

