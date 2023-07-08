Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $107,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,106. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.85.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.