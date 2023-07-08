Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.14. The stock had a trading volume of 639,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.82. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

