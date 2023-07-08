Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $27.37 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $458.71. 642,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.59. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

