Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

ISRG stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.29. 2,015,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,981. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $344.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.92. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

